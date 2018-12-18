Carson City School District to recognize Green, Swirczek

The Carson City School District will honor outgoing school board trustees Ryan Green and Ron Swirczek with a reception recognizing their service on the school board.

A reception to honor the retiring trustees will be held Thursday, Dec. 20, from 4-6 p.m. in the District Office boardroom at 1402 W. King St. All students, educators, employees and community members are welcome to attend.

"This is really just a way for us to provide a venue for friends and 'well-wishers' to stop by and say 'thanks' for all the efforts and all they have contributed over the years as trustees," said Superintendent Richard Stokes.

Green is retiring from the board after being elected as a school board trustee in 2015. He earned a bachelor's in geography from the University of Nevada, Reno and has served in leadership roles for the school board including clerk in 2016 and vice president in 2017.

Swirczek will be retiring from his position as president of the board of trustees. He was elected to the board in 2010. He earned a master's in public administration from the University of Nevada, Reno; bachelor's in sociology from Long Beach State; and an associate's degree, accounting emphasis, from Long Beach City College. Swirczek was honored as the New School Board Member of the Year in 2013 by the Nevada Association of School Boards for contributions to student achievement and success. He also served as president of the school board in 2015.