Carson City schools asked to sell Musser Street property

The Carson City School Board of Trustees is considering the sale of a portion of district property north of the Professional Development Center at 604 W. Musser St.

Recently, Nevada Premier Commercial Real Estate office contacted Superintendent Richard Stokes on behalf of a client who indicated interest in an expansion of the parking lot of the apartment complex to the north and west of the PDC and seeks to buy the 17,500-square-foot property.

Rob Joiner, Nevada Premier Commercial Real Estate principal, and Keith Howell, associate, presented to the board March 10 asking for the board’s consideration on behalf of their client, Michael Fant. Joiner said Fant and his family, owners of the 701 W. Telegraph St. lot, are interested in purchasing 604 W. Musser St. to make upgrades to the façade, add parking units and improve landscaping and streetscaping on West Telegraph. It also depends on the client obtaining entitlements, zone changes and special use permits, he said.

Currently, 604 W. Musser St.’s parking lot does not offer “a good situation for the tenants” in the Professional Development Center, Joiner said.

He asked for the item to be brought back as an action item, at which time master plan amendments would be proposed, he said.

Trustee Richard Varner said he believed the district shouldn’t sell the property in question.

“We don’t know what use for it we would have in the future,” he said.

Trustee Laurel Crossman noted it sits behind the district’s student health center and asked whether it was connected to or includes the parcel behind it.

Stokes said the school district’s property is the entire block. The front end between Musser and Telegraph sandwiches Elizabeth Street, an abandoned city street that also serves as a driveway for the district’s neighborhood to its west, he said. Stokes asked whether there is any ingress or egress into the property, and Joiner said they could accommodate that for emergency vehicle access.

Trustee Stacie Wilke recalled prior chemical problems with the building and asked if it requires similar attention to the work currently being done with the Snyder Avenue property.

Stokes said it was only the building that had asbestos but analyses were being done in compliance with applicable laws, he said.

Board president Mike Walker requested that the item be placed on a future agenda.