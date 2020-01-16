Carson City schools cancels afterschool programs because of storm; state workers sent home at 3:30

At 3:10 p.m. Gov. Steve Sisolak told state workers — other than essential public safety and corrections personnel — to close offices at 3:30 p.m.

“The safety and wellbeing of the State’s employees are of the utmost concern to the Governor, and he urges them to drive carefully on their way home,” a release said.

2:45 p.m. Due to weather related transportation challenges and safety issues, all afterschool programs at schools in the Carson City School District will be canceled today, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. No student activities or programs will occur. This includes afterschool programs.