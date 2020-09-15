Carson City schools full-remote Wednesday due to smoke
Carson City School District
Due to the continued very unhealthy air quality, all students will be on a remote learning day Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Carson City School District said in a news release Tuesday.
Students will not attend classes on campus. Staff will receive specific instructions from their site administrator. Please check the district website for additional information.
Families requiring nutrition services may pick up meals at individual school sites between 9:30-11 a.m.