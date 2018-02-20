Carson City schools hold strategic plan meeting Wednesday

The Carson City School District is looking for community input at its upcoming Professional Learning Community meeting.

The quarterly meetings are designed to accumulate feedback from the community on how the district's strategic plan is performing and suggest ideas and systems to meet the goals and objectives of that plan

"This is really an opportunity to engage with business members, community leaders and parents in helping to improve our schools," said Superintendent Richard Stokes. "Our schools are extensions of our community, so participation from the public is vital."

The Community PLC will be held Wednesday at the Carson High School library at 6 p.m.