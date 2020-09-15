Carson City Schools on remote learning day due to air quality

Due to the very unhealthy air quality today, Sept. 15, 2020, all students and staff will be on a remote learning day. Students will not attend classes on campus. Additionally, unless they are a member of the emergency response team, it is recommended all teachers and staff work from home. Please check the district website for additional information. Families requiring nutrition services may pick up meals at individual school sites between 9:30-11:00 a.m.