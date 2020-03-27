Carson City schools reassign student logins after default password revealed online

Carson City School District officials assigned new login information for students at Pioneer High School, Eagle Valley Middle School and all elementary schools this week, district spokesman Dan Davis confirmed Friday.

The district’s information technology staff members confirmed the changes after it was learned a default password used for new student enrollments was disclosed in a “how to” video posted online by a school employee.

The default password was meant to be changed by the user upon login.

The video has been removed.

District officials were unable to verify all students had updated their passwords and reissued their login data as a precaution.