Carson City schools salute veterans with events, displays

Carson City students will recognize and honor military men and women this week with Veteran's Day displays and events. Veterans from all branches of military service, as well as families of students, are encouraged to attend. Campus visitors should check in at the front office at each school site.

Carson High School celebrated Veteran's Day earlier this morning with a special "Take a Vet to School" event where veterans from various branches of the military shared experiences and answered questions. Among other planned events, below are listed start times and locations:

Carson Middle School, 1140 W. King St.: Veteran's Salute Concert, 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8 in the cafeteria. The Carson Middle School Choir programs and marching band will perform a selection of patriotic songs to thank all of the brave men and woman who formerly and currently have served in the U.S. military.

Eagle Valley Middle School, 4151 E. Fifth St.: Vet Star Wall display, 12:30 p.m. Friday through Tuesday, Nov. 9-13 in the main corridor of the school. Submitted and displayed on star, the names of students' family and friends who served in the armed forces will shine bright at Eagle Valley Middle School.

Bordewich-Bray Elementary School, 110 Thompson St.: Veteran's Day Ceremony, 8:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9 at the flag pole

Empire Elementary School, 1260 Monte Rosa: Veteran's Day Assembly, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 in the multipurpose room

Fremont Elementary School, 1511 Firebox Road: Veteran's Day Ceremony, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 out front by the flag pole

Fritsch Elementary School, 504 Bath St.: Veteran's Day Ceremony, 9:50 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9 out front by the flag pole

Mark Twain Elementary School, 2111 Carriage Crest Drive: Veteran's Day Ceremony, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9 out front by the flag pole