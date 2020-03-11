Carson City schools to be sanitized this weekend

The Carson City School District will be sanitizing its schools during the four-day weekend Friday through Saturday.

In a phone announcement conducted by Superintendent Richard Stokes, the district stated it was coordinating efforts with state and local health experts to ensure it was minimizing impacts from the COVID-19 strain to staff and students.

Stokes reported during Tuesday’s Carson City School Board meeting the district is working with Carson City Health and Human Services officials, other school superintendents in the state and the Nevada Department of Education to ensure the disinfectant process goes well this weekend and encourages the public not to enter Carson’s schools this weekend.

“We would like to keep our schools and offices as safe as possible,” Stokes said Tuesday.

The public has been encouraged to sneeze or cough into the inside of their elbows, to wash their hands with warm water and soap frequently and to keep hands away from their mouth, nose and eyes. Those who experience flu-like symptoms are encouraged to remain at home.

The district has reported currently it is safe for staff and students to attend schools, and should conditions change at any time, additional announcements would be made.