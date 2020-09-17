Carson City Schools to go full-remote Friday due to smoke conditions
Due to the continued and forecasted very unhealthy air quality, all hybrid students will be on a full-remote learning day Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Students will not attend classes in-person on campus. Staff will receive specific instructions from their site administrator. Please check the district website for additional information. Families requiring nutrition services may pick up meals at individual school sites between 9:30-11:00 a.m.
Carson City