Carson City schools to resume bus service Tuesday

The Carson City School District’s transportation services, which have been inoperable since the second full week of September, are scheduled to resume Tuesday, Superintendent Richard Stokes said at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting.

Services originally were intended to resume Sept. 22, but the district sent out messages to parents this week with an update that buses would continue Tuesday, Sept. 29 after the district reported three additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 11, including two employees who had a connection to a previous case. The third case was identified as someone at Carson High School.

“We will be operating again unless there are some new cases here we’ve been made aware of,” Stokes said at the board meeting.

The district continues working with Carson City Health and Human Services.

During his superintendent’s report at the Sept. 22 board meeting, Stokes also shared information on the district’s new system of reporting COVID-19 cases.