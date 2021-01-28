UPDATE: Carson City schools closed Friday; 2 hour delay for state workers

UPDATE: 6 A.M. FRIDAY: Nonessential state workers are on a 2-hour delay this morning.

UPDATE, 5 A.M. FRIDAY

Due to inclement weather, all Schools in the Carson City School District will be closed again for the entire day Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, for winter related conditions.

All employees, students and teachers should remain home. No student activities, school-work or programs will occur, including remote instruction. This includes school-course assignments, homework, afterschool programs and practices. No school services such as transportation, nutrition or student health will be provided.

UPDATE, 4:49 P.M. THURSDAY

Western Nevada College plans to have its three campuses open for onsite services on Friday.

The Carson City and Douglas campuses, however, will open at 10 a.m., except for the Child Development Center and Reynolds Building on the Carson City campus, which will open at their usual time at 8 a.m.

The Fallon campus will operate with regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, on Friday.

INITIAL POST

All Carson City School District schools will resume classes on a delayed 2-hour schedule on Friday.

Buses will also operate on a 2-hour delay, so approximately two hours later than usual.

There will be no preschool classes or breakfast served at school. The school day will end at the regular time.

Parents and families should have their student(s) wear appropriate clothing and footwear for cold and wet weather.

