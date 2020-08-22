Carson City seeks comment on zoning ordinance

The Carson City Planning Division is seeking public comment on possible revisions to the city’s zoning ordinance, Title 18.

The city’s Planning Commission has conducted several workshops and has drafted proposed amendments for portions of Title 18,

including administrative provisions (Chapter 18.02), definitions (18.03), and zoning districts (18.04), which establishes the types of uses that are permitted in various zoning districts around

the city. The draft documents can be downloaded from the city’s website at carson.org/title18.

The Board of Supervisors will review and provide comments on these chapters of Title 18 at its meeting Sept. 3. The supervisors’ and public comments will then be taken back to the Planning Commission for a final recommendation before the board adopts an

amended ordinance.

“With the current limitations on the public attending Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors meetings due to COVID-19, we want to make the documents available to the public online so there is ample time to review them and provide comments to the city,” said Community Development Director Lee Plemel.

This is part of a process to update the entire zoning ordinance, which includes regulations and detailed development standards for various uses throughout the city. City officials estimate it will take up to two years to complete the entire code update.

“We’re taking it a few pieces at a time,” said Plemel. “Right now, we are focused on which uses are permitted in which zoning districts. We are asking for public comment on these portions of the code.”

Plemel said the Planning Division will also take comments on other sections of Title 18 for consideration as they progress through the code updates. Additional proposed code amendments will be added to the website as they are updated by staff for public review and

comment.

The entire code can be viewed by going to carson.org/planning and clicking on the “Municipal Code” link.

Comments regarding zoning ordinance updates should be directed to the Planning Division at 108 E. Proctor Street or to planning@carson.org.