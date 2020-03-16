Carson City Senior Center closing to public

Due to the continuing health and safety concerns surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Carson City Senior Center is closing the Senior Center to the public.

All activities, programs and meeting areas are closed to the public and will resume after April 6 or when the State Medical Officer evaluates the public health risk and determines it is safe to resume normal operations.

Congregate (on-site) lunch will be available by drive-thru, Monday – Friday, 11-noon, for seniors age 60 and over at the Senior Center main entrance, 911 Beverly Drive.

Meals on Wheels will operate as normal.

Case Management will be available by phone appointments.

If you are a senior in need of services, please contact with Senior Center at (775) 883-0703.