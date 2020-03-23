Carson City Senior Center serving lunch, needs help

The Carson City Senior Center continues to need donations.

The center is closed due to the coronavirus, but is still serving lunch to seniors via a drive-through at its main entrance, where it served about 100 seniors on Friday.

Also, in the last week the center added about 30 new recipients to its Meals on Wheels program, said Courtney Warner, executive director.

To help, visit the center’s coronavirus information web page at https://www.carsoncityseniorcenter.org/information-about-senior-center-closing-due-coronavirus.

A list of items the center needs includes toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and single-serving fruit cups.

A link to donate money can be found on the main page, carsoncityseniorcenter.org.

The senior center drive-through is serving lunch to seniors Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to noon. The senior center is at 911 Beverly Drive.