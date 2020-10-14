Carson City sheriff blames Democrats for spate of vandalism

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who busted the front window of the Carson City Republican headquarters Monday night.

Sheriff Ken Furlong described the vandal as a 6-foot, 2-inch white male who apparently has “mental issues.”

“People need to settle down,” he said. “This is ridiculous.”

Furlong blamed Democrats for the spate of vandalism and taking political signs across town.

“We always have signs taken down and destroyed but for the past three years it’s been attack after attack after attack against the Republicans,” Furlong said. “This behavior is absolutely unacceptable.”

Furlong said some one knows who broke the window, “and they are completely innocent and then need to come forward.”

Furlong put out a press release Monday decrying the destruction of political signs and said Tuesday that, “I’m not sure my press release did not spur it. I hope not.”