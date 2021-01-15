Carson City Sheriff joins crackdown on distracted driving

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office will be joining forces with other Nevada law enforcement agencies Jan. 15-25 to be on the lookout for distracted drivers.

Nevada law prohibits talking on a cell phone while driving and texting while driving. It’s pretty specific. If a person is caught texting while driving or talking on the phone while driving, they may face a traffic ticket.

Exceptions include:

• Emergency personnel performing their duties;

• Public employees performing their duties;

• Federal Communications Commission conducting emergency drills;

• A citizen reporting an emergency.

There are many types of distractions to drivers other than cell phone use, such as eating and drinking, talking to passengers, reading, putting on makeup or combing your hair, using a navigation device or reading a map, watching videos, changing your radio station, playing with your dogs, cats or birds. (Yes, birds, you know who you are.)

It is all of our responsibility to drive responsible and watch out for others. Even if it is not specifically listed in the statute as unlawful, distracted driving is dangerous and could lead to a crash.

More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at http://www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.