Carson City Sheriff joins crackdown on distracted driving

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office will be joining forces with other Nevada law enforcement agencies from July 20 through Aug. 3 to be on the lookout for distracted drivers.

Since Jan. 1, Carson City deputies have issued more than 100 citations for distracted driving. This statistic doesn’t include the citations issued for failing to maintain a lane or speeding or running stops signs while being distracted.

Distracted driving isn’t just about talking on your cell phone, but can include eating, reading a book, watching videos, putting on makeup, playing with your dog (or cat, yes, we’ve seen that and other strange things) while driving that can ultimately cause a crash.

We must all remember that while driving it is our responsibility to make driving the number one focus. It’s about being responsible and safely arriving at your destination.

Put your phone down, read that book, watch that video and play with your pets when you are not driving. Pay attention to the road, other drivers and pedestrians.

By keeping these tips in mind, all of us have a better chance of arriving safely at our summer destinations.