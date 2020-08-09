Carson City Sheriff log: Sleeping at the wheel is often a hint

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 7:16 a.m., Edward Davenport, 31, was arrested on drug charges after deputies were dispatched to a report of a man asleep in his vehicle in the travel lane of Eagle Station. A search of the vehicle found a small bag of meth and items of paraphernalia and an ID and purse reported stolen from a Reno woman. He was charged with possession of meth, three counts of possessing paraphernalia and possession of stolen property and held on a P&P violation. He was held without bail.

• At 4:31 p.m., a 45-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop for speeding on Old Clear Creek Road. Bail was set at $190.

• At 5:46 p.m., a 47-year-old woman was arrested in the parking lot outside the Grocery Outlet after a deputy recognized her as some one with an outstanding warrant. She was held on $3,000 bail.

• At 6:06 p.m., Michelle Olson, 28, was arrested in the area of Russell and Long streets after the arrest report says she admitted to having meth in her possession. She was also charged with possessing paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 8:53 p.m., Thomas Dias, 51, was arrested on drug charges after deputies responded to an address on Carmine Street for a report of possible drug activity. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia, a suspended driver’s license and as an ex-felon failing to register. Bail was set at $4,150.

• At 9:28 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was arrested after a caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver on U.S. 50. She was charged with DUI 2nd alcohol, an open container in the vehicle and failure to maintain a lane. Bail was set at $2,640.

THURSDAY

• At 4:14 a.m., David Sesler, 23, was arrested on a P&P warrant after a traffic stop at Stanton Drive and Fairview for speeding. He was held without bail.

• At 2:42 p.m., Maria Olvera, 40, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging contempt of court. She was also charged with violating a protective order barring contact with her children until a supervision plan is worked out and with child neglect for not informing deputies a 3-month-old baby was in the apartment when she was arrested. She was held without bail.

• At 4:22 p.m., a 26-year-old man was arrested at a residence on Randell on a charge of domestic battery against his mother. His bail was set at $3,000.