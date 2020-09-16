Carson City Sheriff looking for fraud suspect

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigation division is asking for assistance in identifying a subject involved in a fraud.

On Aug. 28, an unknown male attempted to pass a counterfeit bill at Cactus Jacks Casino in Carson City. The subject is described as a Native American male with short hair wearing a white tank top and mask.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Erin McMahon (775) 283-7858, Lt. Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

The case number is 2020-4985.