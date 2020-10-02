Carson City sheriff looking for missing person

Tina Miller, shown in a recent photo,

CCSO

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is asking for assistance in locating a missing person.

Tina Miller was last seen in Carson City on Aug. 1 near Motel 6. Her family has had no contact with her since then, and her online accounts don’t appear to have any ongoing or current activity.

She was last seen with shoulder length blonde or light brown hair, is 64 years old, and stands 5 feet 4 inches tall. Tina is known to frequent casinos and is homeless. She is originally from California and may also have tried to find a way back.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigations Division, Detective Darin Riggin (775) 283-7853, Investigations Lt. Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.