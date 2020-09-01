Carson City Sheriff probing rifle ‘discharge’ at Capitol protest
Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau
Carson City Sheriff’s deputies and the Legislative Police are investigating an alleged accidental shooting by an armed Black Lives Matter protester.
The weapon, a rifle, was discharged following the end of the weekly demonstration outside the Capitol that was otherwise peaceful.
Deputies seized the rifle and are investigating what happened.
No injuries were reported and demonstrators are cooperating with authorities, said Sheriff Ken Furlong said in a news release dated Aug. 29.
