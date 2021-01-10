Carson City Sheriff reports: 1 needle, 2 pipes, brass knuckles and drugs

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 9:54 a.m., Jordan Rogers, 26, was arrested after deputies responded to the area of the Gold Dust West for a report of a man entering vehicles in the parking lot. The arrest report states he admitted entering vehicles looking for spare change. A search found a needle in one of his pockets. He was charged with possession of suspected heroin in the needle, burglary and possession of brass knuckles. Bail was set at $25,000.

THURSDAY

• At 12:35 p.m., a 57-year-old manufacturing employee was arrested after a traffic stop on Nye Lane for speeding. He was also charged with driving on a revoked license and possession of paraphernalia after a meth pipe was found in the vehicle. Bail was set at $1,565.

FRIDAY

• At 12:27 a.m., Andy Anderson, 48, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on the I-580 off-ramp for an expired registration. The vehicle was searched after a drug dog alerted to the presences of controlled substances in the vehicle. Deputies found a baggie containing meth and a glass pipe. Bail was set at $3,500.