Carson City sheriff reports stalking, domestic battery arrests

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

• At 2:02 p.m., Chad Palmer, 44, was arrested at Walmart on an outstanding warrant charging felony violation of an extended order for stalking, harassment issued by Carson Justice Court. Bail was set at $15,000.

• At 8:30 p.m., a 43-year-old was arrested on a charge of domestic battery 1st offense at a residence on East Long Street. The caller was a small child who told deputies to hurry and help his mother. She was found sitting on the floor of an upstairs bedroom. He was charged with shoving the pregnant woman, knocking her to the floor. Bail was set at $3,000. He was also held on a Parole and Probation violation.

FRIDAY

• At 12:45 a.m., a 33-year-old tradesman was charged with domestic battery 2nd offense after deputies were dispatched to an address on Mayflower Drive. The female victim had a cut lip, facial swelling and bruising on her forehead. He was arrested about 150 feet from the residence. His previous arrest for domestic battery was in 2015. Bail was set at $5,000.