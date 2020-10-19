Carson City sheriff says Trump rally went off without a hitch

Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Carson City Airport, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Carson City, Nev.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

From a law enforcement point of view, Sheriff Ken Furlong says President Trump’s Carson City rally went off without a hitch.

“It was a very docile day for us,” he said. “Everything we expected went off very, very well.”

Furlong said only two citations were issued for hecklers obstructing traffic.

“Other than that, it was mostly uneventful,” he said. “The complaints we received were, ‘If I can’t go this way, how do I get home?’”

He said they were anticipating serious impacts in getting people in and out of the airport rally site.

“Those did not happen,” he said. “Accidents were minor but they were well away from that area so I don’t know if they were related.”

He said there were counter protesters but nothing really serious from them either.

Furlong said his department received excellent support from other law enforcement agencies.

“Every agency in this region committed staffing to it and it was flawless,” he said.

He also credited the city for putting out constant reminders throughout about COVID-19 and precautions to take. But he said law enforcement can’t do much about the fact most of the crowd was maskless.

Furlong said he doesn’t have an estimate of how many attended the rally but described it as “a moderately large crowd.”