Carson City Sheriff seeks Harbor Freight burglary suspect

Suspect in a burglary at Harbor Freight in Carson City.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a commercial burglary suspect from Harbor Freight in Carson City.

On Sunday, Jan. 31 at about 1:40 p.m., an unknown male suspect stole two Predator generators from the Carson City Harbor Freight at 2749 N. Carson Street. A witness followed the suspect and photographed him. Harbor Freight employees identified the same suspect from prior thefts of generators and welders.

Anyone with information or questions is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, 775-887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley, 775-283-7852, Investigations Lt. Daniel Gonzales, 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness, 775-322-4900.

The case number is 2021-640.