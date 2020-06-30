Carson City Sheriff seeks IDs of suspects in school property damage case

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in identifying subjects involved in a destruction of property report, according to a news release.

On June 12 at about 10 p.m., five juveniles entered the school grounds of Empire Elementary School at 1206 Monte Rosa Drive.

While at the school the juveniles damaged the building, by breaking windows, resulting in approximately $475 worth of damage. The photographs show three of the juveniles involved. There is no description or viable photograph of the other juveniles.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Erin McMahon (775) 283-7858, Lieutenant Daniel Gonzales (775)283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

The case number is 2020-3215.