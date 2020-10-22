Carson City Sheriff seeks missing veteran

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered veteran, according to a news release.

The missing person is identified as Robert Hester, 61. He was last seen near his Carson City residence on or about Oct. 1.

Hester reported to an acquaintance that he was going to Reno to address an outstanding legal issue. Hester did not arrive.

Hester does not have a vehicle and his means of travel is unknown.

Hester suffers from a traumatic brain injury and has mental health issues. He is 5 feet, 4 inches, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Hester’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Brett J. Bindley at (775) 283-7856, Lt. Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (775) 887-2008.