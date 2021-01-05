Carson City sheriff seeks suspect in Christmas vehicle burglary

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the community in reference to a vehicle burglary that occurred at the Carson Service Center on Carson Street, according to a news release.

On Dec. 25 at approximately 3:30 p.m. a white male adult is seen entering a vehicle on the property. The suspect is inside the vehicle and allegedly vandalizes the inside. He is inside the vehicle for approximately an hour.

The suspect is described as a white male adult. He is approximately 6 foot tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has a shaved head. He is last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, a light colored under shirt and dark colored shorts with white tennis shoes. He is seen carrying a white bag over his shoulder. He appears to have tattoos on his neck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office dispatch,775-887-2008; Investigation Division, Detective Christopher Rivera, 775-283-7855; Lt. Daniel Gonzales, 775-283-7850; or Secret Witness, 775-322-4900.

The case number is 2020-7678.