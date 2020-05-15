Carson City Sheriff seeks suspect in Home Depot burglary

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigations division is asking for assistance in identifying a burglary/fraud suspect.

The suspect is believed to have obtained several thousand dollars worth of tools and equipment from the Home Depot in Carson City, as well as other Home Depots in surrounding areas, by using stolen credit card information.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office: dispatch 775-887-2677; investigation division, Detective Darin Riggin 775-283-7853; Investigations Sgt. Daniel Gonzales 775-283-7850; or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.