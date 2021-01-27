Carson City Sheriff seeks suspects in Home Depot burglary

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify two suspects in a commercial burglary and eluding law enforcement investigation that occurred at the Carson City Home Depot, 3185 Market Street, at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan, 26.

Home Depot employees notified the Carson City Sheriff’s Office that two suspects were actively “box stuffing” in the store and the two suspects had previously attempted to steal merchandise from the Spanish Springs Home Depot in Sparks earlier in the day.

Box stuffing is placing higher valued merchandise in the boxes of lower priced items and paying for the lower priced item. The same suspects were also identified in an attempted theft at the Reno Damonte Ranch Home Depot on Jan. 24.

The suspects placed a large amount of power tools inside a bathtub box. The suspects paid for the bathtub and exited the store. The suspects placed the bathtub box on the roof of an unlicensed, dark in color, early 2000s model Ford Escape.

The suspects quickly drove away as marked patrol units moved in to stop the suspects. The Ford swerved around the patrol units causing the bathtub box to fall off the Ford. Deputies pursued the Ford to Roop Street where it traveled south on Roop Street. Deputies terminated the pursuit after the Ford reached unsafe speeds endangering the public.

Anyone with information or questions is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775) 283-7852, Investigations Lt. Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

The case number is 2021-546.