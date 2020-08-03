Carson City Sheriff’s log: You CAN be arrested for being a nuisance

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

SATURDAY

• At 4:35 p.m., Dario Lara-Rodriguez, 19, and Elizabeth Villanueva-Mendoza, 18, were arrested on drug charges after deputies were told he was selling marijuana at an apartment on Lone Mountain. A search of the apartment found numerous items of paraphernalia, marijuana concentrate capsules, more than 50 grams of pot and $7,715 in cash. Both were charged with felony possession of pot and paraphernalia. He was also charged with possession for sale and violation of the uniform controlled substances act. Her bail was $3,500. His bail was $28,500.

• At 4:43 p.m., a 55-year-old was arrested on a charge of being a drunk pedestrian in the roadway on Carson Street and violation of his suspended sentence conditions by drinking. Bail was set at $1,025.

• At 8:33 p.m., a 37-year-old landscaper was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop on Winnie Lane for a broken windshield and expired registration. He was also charged with an open container in the vehicle, no valid license and no proof of insurance. Bail was set at $1,825.

• At 10:14 p.m., Cesar Rodriguez, 29, was arrested on a warrant charging sale of controlled substances after deputies were dispatched to an apartment on College Parkway for a report of a domestic disturbance. He was also charged with a probation violation. He was held without bail.

SUNDAY

• At 12:45 a.m., a 21-year-old passenger in a vehicle stopped for no license plates was arrested on a warrant charging violation of suspend sentence conditions. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 12:10 p.m., a 35-year-old man was arrested outside the My Place Motel after deputies were called to a report of a man yelling and screaming at people in the motel’s pavilion. He was charged with causing nuisance and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $650.

• At 12:53 p.m., a 37-year-old man was charged with DUI 1st after deputies were dispatched to the Maverik on College Parkway for a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. He was also charged with no driver’s license in possession. Bail was set at $1,010.

• At 5:31 p.m., a 31-year-old casino worker was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a caller reported an erratic driver on Highway 50 East. He was found sleeping in his vehicle in the parking lot of Tires Plus. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 10:33 p.m., a 60-year-old man was jailed after a traffic stop for speeding and running a red light on Carson Street. He was also charged with DUI 1st alcohol, no insurance and no registration. Bail was set at $1,715.