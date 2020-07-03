Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigating property destruction case

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in identifying subjects involved in a destruction of property case.

During June numerous areas in Carson City have been vandalized with graffiti displaying “FME,” often with a halo over the letter M, according to a news release.

If any parents recognize this illustration or have located any drawings that are similar to this, they are encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Deputy Mead (775) 283-7866, Lt. Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.