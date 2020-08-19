Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigating stolen bicycle

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is requesting assistance with identifying a grand larceny suspect. The suspect cut a lock and stole a bicycle from Dotty’s on E William Street.

On August 14, 2020 the suspect approached the bicycle rack and utilized large bolt cutters with breaker bars. He cut away the bike lock and road away on the bicycle. The bicycle is described as a Scott Genius 940. It has a grey frame with green writing.

The suspect is described as a white male adult in his 20’s, last seen wearing a black ball cap, a grey shirt, tan shorts and was carrying a red backpack. The suspect is covering his face with a face mask.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Christopher Rivera (775) 283-7855, Investigations Lieutenant Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

Case # 2020-4627