Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigating two juvenile males with gunshot wounds

At approximately 7:44 p.m. on Saturday, Carson City Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Carson Tahoe Medical Center Emergency Department where two juvenile teen males had arrived with gunshot wounds.

This incident is being investigated as a battery with a deadly weapon.

At this time, details are still being developed. One teenage boy was carefighted to Renown Medical Center. Neither victim sustained life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carson City Communications Division at 887-2677.