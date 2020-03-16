Carson City Sheriff’s Office joins crackdown on speeding

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office will be joining forces with other law enforcement agencies statewide focusing on speeding violations from March 20 to March 30.

Section 484B.600 is the section of the Nevada Revised Statutes regarding the basic speed rule. It’s actually quite simple; the posted speed limit on the white sign with the black letters is the actual speed limit. If you go faster you could get stopped and you could be issued a citation.

Other points to remember:

• Speeding in school zones and construction zones carries a higher penalty as does speeding at a rate that is considered aggressive or reckless.

• Drivers are required to decrease speed under some circumstances such as bad weather, when approaching hills and curves and when approaching a traffic scene of some sort.

• Except when necessary to comply with the rules of speed, a person shall not drive at a speed so slow as to impede other traffic.

• If you do happen to get pulled over, simply pull to the right hand side of the roadway as safely as possible and stop.

By staying aware and driving within the limits, we can all help to reduce the possibility of causing or being involved in a traffic collision.