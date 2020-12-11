Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for 17-year-old runaway

Michael Fulkerson



The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating a runaway juvenile.

On Dec. 6, Michael Fulkerson ran away from a group home in Carson City. Fulkerson is believed to be in the Reno area.

On Friday, Dec. 11, Fulkerson posted a picture on social media of him in the Virginia Lake area of Reno. Fulkerson does not have any medical problems and is not considered at risk.

Fulkerson is a white male juvenile. He is 17 years old. He is approximately 5’11” and is 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a mustache and goatee.

Fulkerson was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, gray shirt and blue jeans. His whereabouts are unknown. No further details available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Sgt. Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Lt. Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.