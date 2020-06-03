Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 runaways

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in locating two runaway juveniles.

On May 28, at approximately 8 p.m., David Herschel and Jason Caldwell ran away from a residence in Carson City. Both juveniles are believed to be in the Yerington area. There is no vehicle information for these juveniles. They are described as:

Herschel, 17, is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds. He is described as a black male with light-color skin. He has brown hair and brown eyes. There was no clothing description.

Caldwell, 14, is approximately 6 feet tall and approximately 180 pounds. He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. There was no clothing description.

Both have been entered into the National Database as a runaway juveniles.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Christopher Rivera (775) 283-7855, Detective Erin McMahon (775) 283-7858 Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.