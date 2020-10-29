Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 14-year-old

Hunter Goodbear

CCSO

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigation division is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

On Monday, Oct. 26, Hunter Goodbear was reported as a runaway.

Goodbear may possibly try to travel to Schurz, Nevada or Peoria, Arizona. His whereabouts are unknown at this time. Goodbear is a 14-year-old Native American male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and has braces on his teeth. He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket with white lettering, gray sweatpants, and white shoes.

Goodbear has been entered into the National Database as a Run-Away Juvenile.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Erin McMahon (775) 283-7858, Lt. Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

The case number is 2020-6382.