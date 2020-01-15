Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 62-year-old

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing/endangered elderly male, according to a news release.

Edward Ellermeier, 62, was last seen in Carson City at the Carson Tahoe Hospital on Dec. 21. He was reported missing by family members out of state on Jan. 7.

Ellermeier is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He is bald with a gray goatee. He was last known to be driving a 1984 Ford Thunderbird with an Idaho license plate of 1A1839K.

If he is seen, the public is urged to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-887-COPS (2677), Detective Josh Chaney at 775-283-7853 or Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850. You can remain anonymous.