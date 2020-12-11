Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway 13-year-old female

Paris Burton



The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating a runaway juvenile.

On Dec. 6, Paris Burton, 13, left her residence in Carson City. Paris’s whereabouts are unknown.

She last communicated with a family member via Instagram on the evening of Dec. 10, but would not say where she was staying. Paris does not have any medical problems and relayed to her family member that she was “safe.”

Paris Burton is a black female juvenile. She is approximately 5’1” and is 100 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. Paris was last seen wearing a gray sweat shirt, black pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Christopher Rivera (775) 283-7855, Lt. Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.