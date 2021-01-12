Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for two runaways

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating two runaway juveniles.

On Dec. 31, Kieth Smith and Corey Del Rosario ran away from a group home in Carson City. Keith and Corey do not have any medical problems and are not considered at risk.

Kieth Smith is 16 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kieth was last seen wearing a white sweater and white jeans. Kieth has a cross tattoo on the left side of his neck. Smith is from the Reno area.

Corey Del Rosario is 15 years old, 5″07″ and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Corey was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans. Corey does not have any tattoos.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Sgt. Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Lt. Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.