Carson City Sheriff’s Office on lookout for speeders

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office will be looking for speeding drivers as part of a nationwide crack down.

One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders in Nevada. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is joining forces to increase high-visibility patrols from June 26 through July 12, 2020, for motorists exceeding the speed limit.

Exceeding the speed limit is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes and endangers everyone on the roadway. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion per year.

Most motorists do not believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors, but driving too fast can turn a near miss into a crash or a fatality. The faster one drives, the less time it takes to react. As speed increases, so does the risk of serious injuries or fatalities in a crash.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on local roadways to zero through increasing public awareness about the dangers of speeding. More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at http://www.zerofatalitiesnv.com.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety provides funding for law enforcement agencies to participate in Joining Forces to reduce traffic deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways. Visit http://www.zerofatalitiesnv.com for more information.