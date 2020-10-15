Carson City Sheriff’s Office releases photos in Republican HQ vandalism

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in identifying a subject involved in a destruction of property case.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Republican Party headquarters at 1971 California St., in Carson City was damaged by an unknown person.

At about 2:40 a.m., an unknown subject placed tape over two cameras on the building and broke the front window. No entry was made into the building. The subject is described as wearing a light colored beanie and face mask, light colored long sleeve shirt, and dark colored pants.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is adjusting resources from both the Investigation Division and the Patrol Division to address recent reports of vandalism and property damage within the city.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Erin McMahon (775) 283-7858, Lt. Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

The case number is 2020-6054.