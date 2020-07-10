Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeking 16-year-old runaway

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

On Friday, July 10 Anthony Arroyo was reported as a runaway. Arroyo left for work on Wednesday and did not return home.

He has ties to Carson City and Lyon County. Family believes he may be staying with friends. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Arroyo, 16, is an Hispanic male, 5-feet, 2-inches tall and 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is not associated with any vehicles.

Arroyo has been entered into the National Database as a runaway juvenile.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Sergeant Sal Acosta (775) 283-7888, Lt. Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

The case number is 2020-3790.