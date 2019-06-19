Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeking information on runaway juvenile

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division is asking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile male. Christian Zarate age 14, was last seen on June 17 in Carson City. Christian is believed to still be in Carson City.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852, Investigations Captain Brian Humphrey (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900. Case # 2019-4106