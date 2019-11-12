Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeking information on vehicle burglaries

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for information in several vehicle burglaries in Carson City for the month of October.

On Oct. 8, a vehicle burglary occurred at a trailhead on Golf Club Drive and Highway 50 West in Carson City. The victim had parked their car at the trailhead and went on a bike ride. Upon returning to their vehicle, they discovered it had been broken into. The victim’s credit cards were used at the Chevron gas station on Mica Drive and Target in Douglas County.

Investigators obtained video surveillance from Chevron and Target. Two male suspects, one African American and the other either a white or Hispanic male were observed using the victim’s credit cards. They were driving what appeared to be a newer black Volkswagen Jetta.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to not leave valuables in their vehicles such as wallets, purses, credit card and firearms in vehicles while especially at park and rides and trailheads.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852, Investigations Captain Brian Humphrey (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900. Case # 2019-6983