Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeking runaway juvenile

Romeo



The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating a runaway juvenile. On Oct. 31, Romeo O’Brien (17) went to work and has not returned to his home in Carson City. Romeo is believed to be with his girlfriend, but her location was not confirmed. Romeo does not have any medical problems and is not considered at risk.

Romeo O’Brien is a white male juvenile. He is 17 years old. He is approximately 6’3” and is 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Romeo was last seen wearing a gray or black shirt and blue jeans. Romeo has a tattoo on one of his arms that says “Loyalty”. His whereabouts are unknown and he does not have access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Christopher Rivera (775) 283-7855,

Lieutenant Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

Case #2020-6483.