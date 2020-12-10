Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeking suspects after shots fired into residence

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigation division is asking for assistance in identifying subjects involved in a shots fired into a structure investigation.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, at about 12:53 p.m., Carson City dispatch received several 911 calls in reference to shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of Columbia Way.

Deputies responded to the area and found several shell casings. Deputies located a residence in the area which had damage from a bullet. The bullet was recovered inside, and no one inside the residence was injured from the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Erin McMahon (775) 283-7858, Detective Sgt. Craig Lowe, Lt. Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

The case number is 2020-7290.