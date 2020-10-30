Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks robbery suspect

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the community in reference to a robbery that occurred at Carson Vape.

The suspect entered the store and began speaking with the clerk. He requested to see items from the clerk and then took the items from her hands. He steals other property from the store before running out to his vehicle. The clerk tried to prevent the suspect from leaving by placing herself in front of his vehicle. He pulled forward and used the vehicle to push the clerk out of the way.

The driver left the parking lot and was driving recklessly. He was last seen in the area of Arrowhead and I-580.

The suspect is a white male adult. He is approximately 5’6” to 5”10” and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. The black shirt has writing across the chest “reframe.” There is white writing on the suspect’s left sleeve.

The suspect vehicle is a dark gray or green 2019 Nissan Sentra four door. The vehicle has temporary plates. The vehicle has black aftermarket rims.

A reward is being offered through Secret Witness.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Brett Bindley (775) 283-7856, Lt. Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.